Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a month before the approaching Christmas holiday on Saturday, November 26, announced the collection of financial assistance for the purchase of medical supplies for Ukraine.

“The British are renowned for their generosity and generosity, and show these qualities even when times are hard at home. Therefore, I urge people this Christmas to get deeper into their pockets, ”the newspaper quotes the politician. The Guardian.

The ex-premier intends to send the collected funds for the purchase of medicines and equipment for Ukrainian hospitals. Donations are expected to be made through the Circle Health fund, through which several shipments of medicines and humanitarian aid worth £3 million ($3.6 million) have already been sent to Ukraine.

The head of the fund, Paolo Pieri, urged the inhabitants of the kingdom “not to become indifferent” to the problems of Ukrainians, despite the difficulties that the UK economy is currently experiencing.

Earlier, on November 24, the Financial Times reported that Johnson plans to spend more time in Washington to mediate and ensure the continuity of US assistance to Ukraine. According to one of the politician’s friends, he is very concerned about the situation in Ukraine.

In addition, the new British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, hinted that Boris Johnson could become an international mediator whose task would be to help Ukraine rebuild its devastated territories. A formal position has not yet been created for Johnson.

Earlier, on September 22, the former British prime minister, in his first speech since leaving office, erred and thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “inspiring leadership” before quickly correcting himself by saying “Vladimir Zelensky.” Johnson began to support the Ukrainian leader at the beginning of the conflict with Russia, sending military assistance. Realizing that he misspoke, the ex-head of government immediately corrected himself.

Johnson announced his resignation on July 7 amid the departure of more than 50 politicians from the government, stressing that he was proud of his deeds in office, and added that the UK would continue to support Ukraine. The ex-head of the British government was remembered as the most ardently supporting Kyiv politician who promotes the anti-Russian agenda.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

