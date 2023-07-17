First I invite you to think, for a moment, each of the following questions.

Do you know why, every day, the mexican president violentdeliberately, the Constitution and the electoral laws?

For what reason, shamelessly and shamelessly, has become the campaign manager his “caps”?

Because lapel, daily, theft and waste of all those Morena presidential hopefuls and its allies?

For what reason, out loud, the president launched an unremitting war against a womanin turn presidential candidate, as Xochitl Galvez?

whatUnder what perverse premise, López Obrador uses the full weight of presidential power and all the resources of the State –public resources and authoritarian power–, to annul, annihilate or destroy a presidential candidate, such as Senator Gálvez?

Why, despite the repeated constitutional violations and breaking all electoral ruleshe leader Mexican keep going so fast, as if nothing happened?

why the dpresidential contempt of court order that obliges him to grant the right of reply to the senator hidalguense?

Because the contempt of AMLO against the regulations of the INE and the Electoral Tribunalwhich resolved that the president should end the smear and smear campaign against the businesswoman, legislator and presidential candidate named xochitl?

and why in open violation of tax lawto the personal data law already his own powers as head of state and head of governmenthe president Mexican released an alleged file on Senator Gálvez’s companies –document without the minimum arithmetic rigor-, which turns the Mexican president into a common criminal?

The answer to all the above questions has no other explanation than the reelection perversity of a power sick as the Mexican president, López Obrador.

In other words, it turns out that AMLO has insisted on stubbornly violating, not only the Constitution, but all the existing rules on electoral matters and protection of personal data, not out of ignorance, but to provoke a constitutional crisis able to annul the 2024 election.

Yeah, Lopez Obrador knowsfor sure that if their opponents, their adversaries, journalists or civil organizations insist on integrating a file of all their violations of the electoral legislation or, in general, of the Magna Carta, then the hypothesis will have been reached nullify the presidential election.

And what does that mean about the contest of 2024 –to renew the head of state and the Mexican government–, can the scythe of annulment of the entire electoral process fall to renew Congress and the federal executive?

Little thing, that Lopez Obrador will have in his hand the key to open the entrance door to a constitutional crisis which would give you direct access to the re-election.

Yes, that’s why the presidential efforts to exhibit in front of the world his skills as the greatest violator not only of the Constitution but of all the laws that emanate from it.

But let’s go in parts.

It is not new to anyone that the Palacio catalyzed the frontal clash between the president and the senator Xochitl Galvez.

Everyone knows that the businesswoman from Hidalgo went to a judge to demand his right of reply; that went to the INE and the Electoral Tribunal to denounce gender political violence against them.

And everyone knows that a judge ordered the president to grant the right of reply and? the electoral referees ordered the tyrant of the Palace to end the political persecution against Senator Gálvez.

And everyone knows that at the end of the abuse of poweralso from the Palace, AMLO exhibited a file of the alleged income of the companies of Senator Xóchitl; montage that was reproduced ad nauseam by the Palacio media drainers.

What few know, however, is that all those violations of the Constitution and many of the laws regulated by the Magna Carta, may be grounds for annulment of the 2024 presidential election.

And from the possibility of annulling the election, to the eventuality of a constitutional crisis and the re-election of the tyrant of the PalaceNo more than one step; one step than heThe López Obrador mafia will give without hesitation if Morena loses the 2024 presidential election.

Do you doubt it? I told you.

to time.

