Interim reports | Pharmaceutical company Orion’s profit collapsed worse than expected, share price falling

Pharmaceutical company Orion’s operating profit fell by 43 percent in the second quarter of the year from a year ago.

Pharmaceutical company Orion’s result in the second quarter of the year fell significantly from last year and fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

In April–June, Orion’s operating profit fell by approximately 43 percent from a year ago. In the second quarter of this year, Orion made an operating profit of 46.5 million euros, while a year earlier the operating profit was 82 million euros.

The company’s turnover grew by a good two percent to 289.6 million euros. At the same time last year, turnover was 283.7 euros.

According to the consensus forecast compiled by Vara Research, analysts expected Orion’s turnover to rise to nearly 293 million euros and the operating profit to be just under 61 million euros.

Orion also refined its full-year outlook a bit. The company now estimates that both its operating profit and turnover will grow slightly from last year.

Back in February, Orion estimated that its operating profit would “increase slightly or increase” from 2022.

Orion’s managing director Liisa Hurmeen according to the year has progressed mainly in line with the company’s expectations.

“The decrease in operating profit from the comparison period was mainly anticipated, but due to the termination of business operations in Russia, the weakening of demand in the veterinary medicine market and the adjustment of inventory levels for some of our customers, the operating profit for the whole year is expected to increase slightly from 2022 – not to increase slightly or to increase as we previously estimated,” says Hurme in the press release.

The estimate of operating profit growth in the second half of 2023 is based, among other things, on assumptions about continued good development of the Nubeqa product, sales growth of the Easyhaler product portfolio and easing of cost inflation.

The company expects sales of its Nubeqa product to grow strongly in the coming years. Nubeqa is used to treat prostate cancer.

According to Hurmee, there were several reasons for the decline in operating profit, some of which have been one-off, such as the termination of business in Russia.

The background was also the decline in sales volumes of certain products, such as Simdax and dexmedetomidine preparations intended for human use, as well as the increase in fixed costs.

Orion’s the share price went down significantly after the results announcement. The company’s more traded B share was down about 4.6 percent after half past one in the afternoon.