Protests in Ottawa (pictured) inspire demonstrations in New Zealand, France and the United States| Photo: Playback/Twitter

In less than two weeks, the wave of protests by truck drivers that paralyzed the Canadian capital, calling for an end to restrictive measures related to the coronavirus and mandatory vaccines, crossed the borders of Ottawa and inspired similar demonstrations in other countries.

Last Monday (7), outside the British Parliament, dozens of people declared solidarity with Canadians. “We are not far-right. We want freedom of choice. I want my granddaughter to grow up in a world where she is free to express different opinions.” he said a protester to a TV in Great Britain.

The next day, a convoy of trucks and vans blocked streets in front of New Zealand’s parliament in Wellington in protest against two years of strict restrictions.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declined to speak to protesters, claiming most New Zealanders support mandatory immunization. Meanwhile, the city of Cranberra was also putting together a “freedom train” – as truckers and supporters have been calling themselves.

In Europe, French protesters left the south of France on Wednesday (9) towards the capital, Paris, and the city of Brussels, Belgium, the seat of the European Union, also to call for an end to restrictions imposed on account of the pandemic.

About 200 protesters gathered in a parking lot in Nice, on France’s Mediterranean coast, with many waving Canadian flags in honor of truck drivers in Canada and demanding a lifting of rules banning unvaccinated access to public places. Also from the city of Perpignan, close to the Spanish border, there were manifests and group departures for Paris.

In the United States, a group called “Convoio do Povo” intends to depart from the Coachella Valley region, in Indio, California, towards Washington, on March 4th.