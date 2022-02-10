As he comfortably leads the Premier League and prepares to face the Champions League round of 16 against Sporting Lisbon, the Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gave a press conference where he left a titleor that it already bounced around America.
It is that the renowned Spanish DT was asked if his team It is the best in the worldwhich led to a response that quickly went viral among the fans of River, since the “Millionaire” was one of the praised.
“We are not the best team in the world. The best is Chelsea, who won the Champions League, or River, who won in South America, I think… Or not? Maybe it wasn’t River”began Pep, hesitantly, and rightly so, since the champion of the Copa Libertadores de América was Palmeiras and not River: the “Verdao” will face the “Blues” in the Club World Cup final, in fact.
“The important thing is that tomorrow we win the game, and in three days we beat Norwich. Who is the best doesn’t matter to me, we want to be happy, play better every day and in the end we’ll see. We are in a good position, 60 points for now with a long way from fifth to qualify for the Champions League, which is the main objective in the Premier and try to reach the final stretch fighting for the title”, Guardiola completed in the conference.
