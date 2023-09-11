WCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his entire delegation are stuck in the Indian capital New Delhi after the G-20 summit due to a plane breakdown. Trudeau’s office said the Canadian Air Force informed the delegation on Sunday of “technical difficulties” with the aircraft. “These issues cannot be resolved overnight,” the statement said. The delegation will therefore remain in India until an “alternative solution” is found.

Trudeau traveled to New Delhi on Friday and took part in the summit of the most important industrialized and emerging countries on Saturday and Sunday. To mark the end of the summit, Trudeau and other heads of state and government laid floral wreaths at the memorial to the Indian freedom hero Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday. Trudeau then wanted to fly back to Canada. But because of the plane breakdown he had to stay another night.

The Canadian broadcaster CTV reported that it was still unclear when the Airbus aircraft could fly back. It is also “not the first time” that there have been problems with the aircraft. The incident is reminiscent of the German Air Force Airbus, with which Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had planned a trip to Australia in mid-August. The trip had to be cut short in Abu Dhabi.