Home page politics

From: Karsten Hinzmann

Split

Strong words from the Ukrainian intelligence chief: He predicts victory over Russia by the end of 2024 at the latest.

Kiev – Kyrylo Budanov leaves no doubt: Russia hold in Ukraine war not another year. This is what the lieutenant general and head of the Military Security Service said at the “Yalta European Strategy” Congress (YES) in Kiev, among other things newsweek.com reports: The Russian leadership had overreached itself with the large-scale invasion. Budanov even wanted to recognize “certain signs of panic” among the Russian population in view of Ukraine’s drone attacks. At the same time, he wants to expand strategic bombings.

He sees the enemy “physically on the ground,” said Budanov, and long-term resistance is no longer expected: “Based on our data, I am personally of the opinion that the war will not be a long-term conflict.” He believes the war will last until the end of 2024 won and Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders were restored.

Ukraine War: Budanov wants to win instead of negotiating

According to his own statements, the secret service agent views compromises after negotiations as simply “freezing the armed conflicts,” as he said. That’s why he sees no alternative to continuing the strategic bombing of Russia using Ukrainian drones. Most recently, Ukrainian drones even hit downtown Moscow. Budanov’s statements also cast a shadow over the discussions the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles from Germany.

The federal government is currently discussing whether it will supply Kiev with the Taurus system in the Ukraine war. This would make it possible to hit targets far behind the front in Russia, which justifies the doubts of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). He slows down the delivery due to its range. Budanov’s recent statements actually indicate that he wants to bring the Russian attackers to their knees rather than to the negotiating table. An impact by Western weapons on Russian territory – including on areas occupied by Russia in violation of international law, such as Crimea – could be viewed by Russia as aggression by the North Atlantic defense alliance NATO and responded accordingly.

Confident of victory: Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ukrainian secret service, finds strong words about the chances of the Russian invaders. (Archive photo) © Pavlo Bahmut / Imago Images

Ukraine wants to continue bombing Russia: Putin’s federation “no longer in the form” it was before the invasion

In any case, the American Lieutenant General Ben Hodges had clearly spoken out in favor of “strategic bombing,” as he said: Strategic bombing is aimed purely at infrastructure – ammunition factories, oil refineries, depots and the like. In addition to the material damage, the drone attacks are also intended to wear down the nerves of opponents and thus increase the pressure on the highest Russian warlord Vladimir Putin. Combined with acts of sabotage, Hodges says strategic bombing is an essential part of ground offensives.

The Ukrainian security chief is speculating on exactly this: that the Russian regime will begin to crumble and the military front will collapse from within – he ultimately bases this on the Wagner uprising and the public criticism of Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin by its now deceased leader Yevgeny Prigozhin . Budanov: “The Russian Federation is no longer in the form it was before the invasion.”