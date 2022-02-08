Each of the Canadian provinces has its own processes to facilitate the arrival in its territory of population migrant Qualified in different areas.

In the case of Alberta, a region that has become a global technological benchmark, there is the accelerated migration program Accelerated Tech Pathway, which offers one of the shortest times to become a resident if you are a qualified technology professional. Until 2020, the process used to take nine months, but this accelerated program reduced the term to six months.

This is due to the increase in technology companies in Alberta that have doubled from 2018 to date. This record growth requires the arrival of highly qualified professionals, explained Doug Schweitzer, Canada’s minister of employment, economy and innovation. For this reason, the accelerated migration program seeks to attract the best of world talent to this country.

Who is eligible?

Must be a technology professional your profile must be in the federal government’s Express Entry system. And in addition, it is necessary to have a job offer in Alberta or be already working for an employer in that Canadian province, in one of 37 priority occupations.

In certain cases, Alberta provides a letter of support to applicants to apply for a work permit.

How to apply?

Once you verify that you are eligible, you can apply by following these steps:

1. Register in the express entry system. You must be eligible for one of the following programs: Canadian Experience Class, Federal Skilled Worker Program, or the Federal Skilled Trades program. You need to fill out an online form for the Alberta Immigrant Nominee Program (AINP). You will need to include information about your area of ​​work and your Express Entry profile.

2. Wait for AINP eligibility

The program will check the data to see if you qualify. An email will notify you if you have the go-ahead. The message will guide you towards applying for a provincial nomination. This will only be valid if it arrives through this email.

3. Apply

It is advisable to check if you meet all the requirements of the program once the email has been received. If you submit incorrect information, you will be barred from submitting again for up to five years.

The ANIP will evaluate all applications and if you are nominated, you will have 30 days to accept the offer from your Express Entry profile. If you accept, the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) will add 600 points to your Express Entry score, which will ensure that you are invited to apply for permanent residence in an Express Entry lottery.

What are the eligible occupations?

– Senior managers: finance, communications and other business services.

-Managers of human resources, engineering, computer systems and information.

-Architecture and science managers.

-Professionals in advertising, marketing and public relations.

-Computer engineers (except software engineers and designers)

-Technicians in computer networks or in customer service.

-Industrial electricians and telecommunications installation and repair workers.

Editorial THE TIME

@TIME