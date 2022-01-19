Canada Fashion millionaire accused of sexual offenses Peter Nygård could not be released on bail

No decision has yet been made on the extradition of a fashion millionaire suspected of sexual, economic and human trafficking crimes to the United States.

19.1. 20:15

About sexual offenses accused Finnish-Canadian fashion millionaire Peter Nygård, 80, remains in prison in Canada for the time being. A Toronto judge on Wednesday disagreed with Nygård’s demand to be allowed to answer charges on a free foot against a bail.

Television cameras closely followed Nygård’s trial in Winnipeg in early October, but now the media’s reporting rights had been severely restricted.

According to the news agency Reuters, Nygård was involved in the trial remotely from a Toronto prison in an orange prisoner’s suit and pink respirator.

Nygårdia charged with several sexual offenses in Canada between 1987 and 2006. In addition, he is facing a number of charges of sexual offenses, financial crimes and human trafficking in the United States as well.

Nygård has denied all charges and has stated that he does not oppose extradition to the United States. No decision has yet been made on the transfer and its possible timing.

A separate civil group lawsuit has also been filed against Nygård. His hundreds of millions worth of claims empire has gone bankrupt and many of his businesses have been put into liquidation in Canada.