A tennis professional known as an anti-coroner vaccine made an investment in a Danish company in 2020 and owns an 80 per cent stake in it, Reuters reports.

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has invested in the Danish biotechnology company QuantBioRes, according to Reuters. The company is developing a medical treatment for coronavirus.

Djokovic owns 80 percent of the company, CEO of QuantBioRes Ivan Loncarevic tells Reuters. The tennis star made the investment in June 2020. However, CEO Loncarevic declined to comment to Reuters on the size of the investment.

QuantBioRes is a small company of about eleven researchers with operations in Denmark, Australia and Slovenia. The company is launching clinical trials of the treatment in the UK this summer.

Djokovicin the investment in a company developing a coronary treatment can be considered surprising, as he has gained a reputation for anti-coronary vaccines.

Djokovic was unable to play in the Australian Open on Monday. An Australian court revoked a tennis star visa because he had not taken the coroner vaccine and because the medical exemption he had presented was not valid in Australia. Djokovic said he respected the court’s decision.

The first pandemic summer 2020 Djokovic caused confusion by organizing a series of tournaments in Serbia, which became a corona spin. The tournament had to be suspended and Djokovic eventually apologized for what happened.