Canada on Monday expelled a top Indian diplomat from the country as it investigated India’s possible involvement in a killing of a Sikh leader in Canada. This is reported by the AP news agency. The diplomat in question is the head of Indian intelligence in Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudueau said the North American country’s security services are currently investigating “credible allegations” that people linked to the Indian government were involved in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In the Canadian parliament, Trudeau called the issue “extremely serious.” If the Indian government’s involvement in the murder is established, he said, it would be “a completely unacceptable violation of our sovereignty.” India has not yet commented on the issue.

Independent state

45-year-old Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18. The Indian government considered Nijjar a terrorist because he was part of the Khalistan movement. This fight for an independent state for Sikhs.

Trudeau informed parliament that he discussed the murder with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 last week. He allegedly asked him to cooperate in the investigation into the murder.