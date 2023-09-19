The current one is the fourth outbreak of the Nipah virus since 2018 in the town of Kerala, India. According to the World Health Organization, the virus has been known for approximately 25 years. However, until now There is no vaccine to treat it.

The virus, according to the WHO, is of zoonotic origin. That is It is transmitted mainly from animals to people.

Contagion occurs through contact with contaminated secretions of animals, such as bat fluids and pigs. Or, also, bodily fluids such as saliva or blood from infected people.

Currently, Indian authorities are moving to take containment measures. Among the actions are the closure of schools, borders and businesses in the Kozhikode district, in the state of Kerala. Besides, Response capacity was increased with mobile units in medical centers and by collecting samples.

The virus has set off alarms because it is a disease with a high mortality rate. According to information from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is 40% to 70%.

According to the WHO, it is classified as one of the diseases to be investigated as a priority.

Contagion can occur through contaminated food.

According to the World Health Organization, the first Nipah epidemic was recorded in 1998 in the Asian countries of Malaysia and Singapore, after the virus began to spread among pig farmers in Kampung Sungai Nipah, Malaysia.

This contagion left 100 dead in Malaysia. In Singapore, 11 cases and one death were recorded.To date, it has only caused outbreaks in Asia in countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, India, the Philippines and Bangladesh.

How is the Nipah virus transmitted?

Transmission of the virus occurs through direct contact of infected secretions, whether from an animal or a sick person. These secretions can be respiratory or nasopharyngeal droplets (microparticles that are expelled through coughs and sneezes, such as saliva, mucus or blood).

The fluids reach the airways creating an infection. However, it is not the only form of transmission, as an infection can also occur. consumption of contaminated food. According to Veena Geroge, Health Minister of Kerala, it is presumed that The main carriers of the virus currently are bats and fruit trees.

“They are collecting fluid samples from forested areas that could be the hot spot for spread,” confirmed George, Kerala’s health minister.

“We are doing tests on human beings and, at the same time, experts are collecting fluid samples from wooded areas that could be the hot spot for the spread”explained the Minister.

According to the WHO, fruit bats, which are natural carriers of the virus, have been identified as the most likely cause of the following epidemics.

The symptoms that affect people are high fever, vomiting and respiratory infection. Severe cases may be characterized by seizures and brain inflammation.

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The infection usually begins with mild symptomssimilar to a flu, with fever and headache, usually accompanied by signs of respiratory illness such as cough or sore throat.

Symptoms may appear within two weeks of exposure to the virusHowever, the infection can worsen causing disorientation, seizures and encephalitis, swelling of the brain that could cause a coma 24 to 48 hours in patients.

‘Cases are under control,’ says health minister Veena George.

“The situation regarding the latest Nipah outbreak in Kerala is completely under control. More than 200 samples from high-risk contacts have tested negative,” says George.

The emergence of this virus led the state health department to declare a health alert after two deaths were reported, followed by four high-risk contacts. Among the cases is a 9-year-old boy.

In the last hours it was confirmed that the cases react positively to medical treatment. “All four patients under treatment are now stableand the condition of the nine-year-old boy, who was on respiratory assistance, is improving clinically,” said George

The Minister of Health reported that both the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have carried out studies that concluded that Kerala and eight other states of India have probability of occurrence of Nipah virus.

For now, the virus is under control. The Minister explained that all the samples analyzed in the last three days have tested negative.

How is the virus treated?

There are still no vaccines available for humans or animals, and there are no effective treatments other than supportive care..

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, researchers are developing immunotherapeutic drugs that would fight the virus directly, but Until now there are no authorized medications.

In Kerala, authorities are using tracing patient contacts in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

