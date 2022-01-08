Towing a car that has broken down will become a lot more difficult in the future when all cars are electric. The Belgian website gocar.be examined whether it is even possible and allowed.











Electric cars are less likely to break down on average, because they have far fewer moving parts than cars with a combustion engine. As a result, the number of wear-sensitive parts is also much smaller. Nevertheless, there is still the risk of a breakdown with empty batteries and electric cars also experience a relatively large number of malfunctions since the technology has not yet fully crystallized.

Many car manufacturers indicate that their electric car may not be moved – or only to a very limited extent. In many cases this is about 10 meters at a speed of up to 10 kilometers per hour with the drive switched off. If you do not comply with this, you run the risk that you can no longer make a claim under your warranty.

Charging by dragging

However, not everyone is deterred by that. In fact, an owner of an American Tesla with a dead battery thought it would be a good idea to have his car towed with the engine in regeneration mode so that it would recharge itself. It worked wonderfully, but the batteries indicated after a few kilometers that they were in danger of overheating. So not a good idea.

So what do you do? Since the drive is directly on the wheels, pushing away is usually not even an option. An electric car does not have a neutral position. In the past, this has already led to annoying traffic jams because electric cars turned out to be immovable. So help is always needed from a towage service or a roadside assistance agency. The latter can also help you on your way with a mobile fast charger if you come to a standstill with an empty battery.

Watch our automotive and mobility videos below:



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.