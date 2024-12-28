In Spain, it is mandatory to pass the Vehicle Technical Inspectionthat is, the ITV, on those cars that periodically circulate on the roads of our country. Otherwise, users who are hunted by the authorities will receive a financial fine of 200 euros and, in addition, the car in question will be retained.

Can you sell or buy a vehicle that has not passed the MOT?

Under normal conditions, the fact of not passing – or passing – the Technical Vehicle Inspection does not prevent the sale of the automobile, so the answer is yes, you can buy or sell a car with these characteristics without any problem.

However, this situation could influence the process. Because? Well, although the ITV is not a primary requirement at a legal level, the consequences of not passing the Technical Inspection could directly affect to other aspects of the sale, specifically to the seller and the buyer.

What aspects would it affect?

First of all, we must take into account the market value. If a vehicle does not have the ITV on date, its price will be lower for the simple fact that the new owner will have to inspect and, if necessary due to a breakdown, repair the car before going through the ITV station, a scenario where you will get In case of a favorable result, the mandatory sticker to be able to travel on Spanish roads without being sanctioned by police officers.

Likewise, the buying and selling process, under normal conditions, will be delayed longer than usual. The explanation is logical: users, or a large part of them, do not trust buying a vehicle without a past MOT or with an unfavorable result, so sellers will have a hard time getting rid of ‘their four-wheeled friend’.





What is the danger of purchasing a car without the MOT?

Buyers of second-hand vehicles should bear in mind that, if they do not have the MOT passed, They will not be able to circulate with their new acquisition until you have the Inspection in order. Therefore, they must agree to any other type of delivery or travel with the car, solely and exclusively, if it is to go to the nearest workshop or to an ITV center.

On the other hand, it should be noted that a car that has not passed the Technical Vehicle Inspection could have different breakdowns that, in the short term, would directly affect driving. As a result of this situation, it would be advisable to clarify with the owner what type of error or failure the car contains and reflect it (important) in the contract so that the buyer, in this case, takes financial responsibility for the repair.