Barça is up to their necks in water and in full countdown for Dani Olmo. Judge Ignacio Fernández de Senespleda, head of commercial court number 10 of Barcelona, ​​yesterday decided to deny the precautionary measures that the club had requested to be able to register the playmaker as of January 1. It is the same judge who in his day in the Gavi case did agree to the requirements requested by Barcelona, ​​but now he has resolved differently. Barça revealed yesterday that at the same time it filed a lawsuit before the commercial court, it filed another before a court of first instance.

This second lawsuit will have its resolution hearing on Monday and the club also requests precautionary measures so that the player can remain registered. Barcelona maintained in the first lawsuit that the footballer’s basic labor rights are being violated. In the second, what the club argues directly is that all the registration rules are invalid because they are regulated by an organization that they consider not competent, such as the LaLiga Delegated Commission.





Unlike the Gavi case, on this occasion the employers’ association was summoned by the judge to give a statement and the fact is that within LaLiga there are three clubs such as Sevilla, Athletic and Atlético that got tough when Barça wanted to use part of the salary that Ter Stegen leaves free with his injury to register Olmo. LaLiga understands that Barcelona cannot do this since they replaced the German with Szczesny, although the Pole earns much less. This difference in criteria regarding article 77 of the regulations led the club to present the first lawsuit. Now what Barça is refuting is the entire decision system of the LaLiga Delegate Commission.



Dani Olmo, during the last match in Montjuïc against Atlético Mane Espinosa

The employers’ association expressed satisfaction after learning of the court order and insisted that it imposes the same rules on all clubs and in all cases. “It is the same interpretation that was even applied to Barcelona in July 2024 to be able to register Araújo and Iñigo Martínez,” recalls LaLiga. The employers’ association highlights a paragraph from the judge’s order: “The purpose of authorizing excess spending is so that a long-term absence does not undermine the team’s competition, not so that the long-term absence allows for the registration of players who, “With their salary, they exceed the limit, which is what FC Barcelona intends.”

From Barça, it is indicated on the other hand that LaLiga initially told them that they could use part of Ter Stegen’s salary to register Olmo and then they changed the rules mid-game.

At Barcelona they wanted to convey peace of mind to the footballer and his entourage by assuring him that there are different ways to register him. One is the judicial one in which Barça continues to battle. The others, the marketing of a part of the Spotify Camp Nou VIP seats for 120 million euros, or the endorsement of the board of directors, as happened on previous occasions, in the cases of Jules Koundé in 2022 or João Cancelo and João Félix in 2023. Barça still lacks 60 million to comply with the rules of the fair play financial. On January 1, Olmo will no longer be registered as a Barcelona player in LaLiga if the club does not find a solution. The one from Terrassa, meanwhile, is in the United States, where he participated in a promotional event in Milwaukee with NBA player Damian Lillard.



Dani Olmo, during a training session with Ferran Torres and Pau Víctor; Registration for the latter also expires on December 31 Alejandro Garcia / EFE

From his surroundings, a message of calm but also very clear was conveyed to this newspaper. “Dani was told that there were several ways to register him and if they don’t take them forward, then the directors will have to wake up and endorse them. “He went quietly to the United States.”

If Barça does not find a solution, Olmo will be free on January 1 and will have the right to compensation. The club would not be able to register him later during the winter market (closes on February 3) because a player, according to federal regulations, cannot be registered twice by the same club in the same season. In other words, it will be fixed on Tuesday or nothing. By the way, the name of Pau Víctor, whose registration also expires on December 31, is not even present in the lawsuits. The mess continues. Laporta knows this, who traveled to Dubai yesterday but stayed at the hotel and did not attend the Globe Soccer awards gala after the judicial setback. Tempus fugit.





