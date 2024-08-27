New chance for the German in F1?

Logan Sargeant may have put an early end to his F1 adventure with the accident in FP3 at Zandvoort, an accident that destroyed the updates painstakingly prepared by the Grove team (not without vicissitudes as demonstrated by the disqualification of Albon’s car at the end of Qualifying for a 4 mm irregularity). Team principal James Vowles did not hide his disappointment and already from the Italian GP at Monza there could be surprises regarding Alexander Albon’s teammate awaiting the arrival of Carlos Sainz starting in 2025.

Liam Lawson And Mick Schumacher are on the shortlist of candidates, but the first, although Helmut Marko initially opened up to the transfer, could have a problem in terms of availability, because Red Bull would still like to have the possibility of using him on the track already in 2024 if the need arises. Mick Schumacher, on the other hand, would be 100% free and therefore from this point of view Williams could prefer the German to avoid having to incur another replacement if Red Bull recalls Lawson to orders.

Sebastián Vettel would focus on German: “I know I’m definitely influenced by the fact that he’s a friend of mine. – said the four-time world champion reached by the Picture – but I think Mick Schumacher is the best option for Williams in many ways. He knows the Mercedes power unit because he is a development driver for Mercedes and he has matured a lot since his two years in F1. A lot of people have the wrong idea about Mick. He made mistakes, it’s true, but he didn’t have a competitive car at his disposal”.