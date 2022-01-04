The Bug-type Pokémon is among the weakest of the first generations, and it can learn very few attacks.

Image: HirokiTakumi @Reddit

Cases of speedrunners in the most recent deliveries of Pokémon have not been lacking, but if you know this saga well, you will know that the first generations did not offer the same facilities as today. A fan decided to test his patience, and although it took him a lot of work, he managed to finish Pokémon Leaf Green using only a Caterpie, one of the weakest creatures in the game.

Caterpie can only learn 2 attacks in the third generation of PokémonHiroki takumi, the user in question, shared his achievement via Reddit. Although some comments were astonished at such a feat, some people did not believe the story behind the single image that this user shared to the world.

However, just as someone investigated in the audience, it is completely possible finish this title using the little caterpillar. “Caterpie just learns 2 attacks in the third generation, “said user Ekra_Fleetfoot. According to his search, Caterpie would have a serious problem against ghost-type Pokémon.

For this to be possible, Caterpie would have to use Struggle, a move only available in Pokémon without PP available in all their moves. Unlike the original versions, this attack can to damage to ghosts, though Caterpie would take a fraction of the damage each time he used it.

The old versions of Pokémon are still part of challenges like this and other projects, like editing done in a font file that you can play for free. On the other hand, the most recent game just days away, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, detailed its world in a trailer revealed a few weeks ago.

