There are so, but so stupid, that they don’t even know how stupid they are. Florestan.

The Belisario Domínguez Institute, IBM, of the Senate of the Republic, is the most important and serious research center of the Mexican Legislative Branch, above political fluctuations and has overcome all partisan overturns since its creation in December 1984. Teacher Cesar Alejandro Giles Navarro, researcher of IBM; conducted the study Aspects of the Legislative Process of the Electoral Reform (Plan B) that, he told me yesterday, is shaping up to be the most contested electoral reform in history.

And it documents that as of February 1 they have appeared against him, an amparo trial, six actions of unconstitutionality and a constitutional controversy only against what was approved by Congress, the legal modifications in terms of government propaganda.

To this we must add, he told me yesterday, that after the approval and publication of the reform package in the Senatethere will be a greater number of legal actions against him because all the actors who promoted unconstitutionality actions against the first package, they announced that they will do the same with the reforms to electoral norms that touch structure and financingor of INE.

The point, Giles Navarro told me, is time: The Constitution prohibits making changes to electoral regulations ninety days before the start of the electoral process, on September 1, so if the Court does not decide by May 30, it will remain as it is.

The future of electoral reform is in the hands of the Court and time, both beyond the reach of President López Obrador.

Let’s see if the opposition can stop time, the sun and the moon, like Joshua in Gibeon and in the Valley of Ayalón, to win this battle in Court so that it resolves in a timely manner, but do not let it go.

remnants

1. VIDEOS.- The news At Point of N+which leads Enrique Acevedopresented a report on Fatima Monterrosa, where two government officials appear Layda Sansores and the senator of Morena Rocio Abreu, receiving hundreds of thousands of pesos in packages of cash, which no one could explain. And they left for the campaign expenses of the current governor, in 2021;

2. BACKGROUND.- These videos lead back to the times of René Bejarano, the leagues and Carlos Ahumada. And for that very reason, receiving cash, the former PAN senator was jailed, Jorge Luis Lavalle. Yesterday, the senator Germán Martínez, denounced that this delivery typifies ten crimes of the penal code that warrant jail for the three, Mario Delgado was unmarked; and

3. EQUALS.- In the morning, the president said he had not seen the videos, but accused that the conservatives want to show that everyone is the same. And I point out, they are not only conservatives, they are those who claiming to be different, are the same and, therefore, worse.

