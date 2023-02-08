During the years that he was a teacher in front of a group, he had the experience of finding many students who wanted to get a good grade. To support internalizing the use of the computer and internet Those who so wish were requested to send their reading control by emailbefore the class session. Faced with this possibility, some students used Internet sites to copy texts about the readings that were in the subject’s program. These sites were known by reviewing school work, copied paragraphs were found, through the use of Internet browser.

Sometimes pages with the full text of a school control were located. After several attempts to penalize that copy with low grades, it was decided that the control should be done by handwriting in the first ten minutes of the class session. With the final work on the matter, the same thing happened. Whereby it was decided that the final exam would be face-to-face and free handwritten writing of one of the topics of the subject taught.

Now that a multitude of notes have been read about artificial intelligence (AI) and programs that make texts and even answer questions asked by a human being to those programs, those days are remembered before the classroom with the reading controls copied. It was possible to verify that the students, by writing, in a handwritten way, managed to find their own ideas and ways of expressing themselves. Undoubtedly, this lesson makes it possible to ensure that the texts of the AI ​​are sophistications of those Internet sites that some used to do their homework, several years ago.

OF IMBECILES AND LEGION OF IDIOTS. Undoubtedly, since always, there are some who seek to copy others to have privileges that do not correspond to them on their own merits. Dostoevsky in “The Possessed” refers to how some of the ideals that some defend and fill their own lives, others take as idiots: “What sadness and anger fills the soul when a great idea that has been revered for a long time is taken up by incapables who go and show it to other imbeciles like them. They exhibit it on the street and you find it in a market, unrecognizable, dirty, I presented it on an absurd game without proportion without harmony, the object of stupid…” (taken from Dostoevsky from a France Inter radio show). The first thing that could be discovered is that before Umberto Ecoalready Dostoevsky put idiots in the public arena.

In the 19th century the place of socialization was the market. Today, it’s the social networks online. Which Umberto Eco described a reference published here as a legion of idiots: “The expansion of the population’s access to the Internet and communication via the Internet has been developed. Without even using spoken language. But, yes, this expansion of communication with internet access, via social networks, has also increased the possibility of listening, reading and seeing nonsense… allow me, kind reader, to quote Eco again: “Social networks give they give the right to speak to legions of idiots who first spoke alone at the bar after a glass of wine, without harming the community. They were quickly silenced and now have the same right to speak as a Nobel laureate. It’s the invasion of idiots” (Umberto Eco: “Con i social parola a legioni di imbecilli”; The stamp11/Jun/2015).

PARAGRAPHS: TO READ. The only one that will never stop feeding the intelligence of students, loved ones and all the people to whom a book can be brought closer, is to read. There is the way to talk with friends who will never leave. But above all, they take oneself away from control. idiots and imbeciles. It is a way to observe nature and understand it. And thus be able to protect her. THE DEBATE published a report where the AI ​​proposes to eliminate the humans in order to save the Earth from its destruction by its inhabitants: “One of the main fears in science fiction is the moment when Artificial Intelligence (AI) will reach such a level that it can control the world. Fear? Maybe you will know that an AI proposed to exterminate humanity to save Earth. Is about ‘ChatGPT‘, Artificial Intelligence that proposed methods to depopulate the planet and thus avoid its destruction, he said, is the only way to save it from the environmental crisis. Not even renewable energies would be enough” (THE DEBATE, 3/Feb/2023). So, It only remains to continue insisting on reading, reading and reading. Let’s see if those who read can save the planet.