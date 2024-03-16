It should be noted that The new Real ID is a national effort intended to improve security of driver's licenses and identification cards issued by the State with the intention of combating terrorism and reducing identity fraud. Each entity issues these documents through the Driver's License Service Centers, which can only be visited by appointment.

Once an appointment has been scheduled, US citizens must present documentation supporting their identity, For example:

Passport.

Birth certificate.

Consular report of birth abroad.

Naturalization certificate.

Citizenship certificate.

At the same time, Persons who are not citizens of the United States must submit:

Permanent resident card or green card.

Valid passport for non-immigrants.

Official document issued by the government of your country of origin showing your full name.

Document from the Department of Homeland Security showing your legal presence in the United States.

Based on the above, people who have an irregular status in the United States, that is Undocumented immigrants are not eligible to obtain this type of identification.

Only legal residents and citizens can process Real ID. Photo:Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Share

Why are Real ID being updated in the United States?

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is carrying out a gradual plan for the entry into force of the new Real IDs, which will be unique and mandatory from 2025.

Starting May 7, 2025, people must have this type of identification to board commercial airplanes regulated by the federal government. The way to identify If you have an updated license, look for the star mark in the upper right corner.