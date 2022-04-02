‘Waku-Doki’. That’s not a new one Teletubbiescharacter, but the name of the Japanese philosophy of “heart rate-raising excitement.” We are told that the new Toyota GR86 and Waku-Doki are two hands on one stomach. Here you are looking at a production-ready prototype of the GT86’s replacement, where the subtle switch from ‘GT’ to ‘GR’ should indicate a change in approach.

Where the first generation of the Toyobaru coupe was actually mostly put together by Subaru – with a few bespoke dynamic adjustments in the final stages to differentiate the BRZ and the GT86 a bit – this time the two teams went their own way earlier in the process. This means that with the Toyota version, the character of the motorsport division Gazoo Racing is given the space to float to the surface.

The engine of the Toyota GR86

Power still comes without a turbo, but the old 2.0-litre four-cylinder boxer engine has grown to 2.4 litres, with the cylinders bored out for the extra capacity – so the block isn’t bigger or heavier of become. Top values ​​are now 234 hp at 7,000 rpm and 250 Nm at 3,700 rpm. The latter is the most important for the driving experience: the engine now delivers 20 percent more torque, and that 2,900 rpm earlier than before. This results in, among other things, that the 0-to-100 time has ended up in a free fall of 1.3 seconds.

The price of the coupe

Toyota describes the new car as ‘the accessible gateway to Gazoo Racing’. It costs at least 58,995 euros in the Netherlands, making it slightly more expensive in the Netherlands than the GR Yaris, which costs 1,500 euros less. The coupe is purer than that hot hatchback, with rear instead of four-wheel drive and the only variation in driving modes is the degree of interference of the stability control. Furthermore, it is mainly a matter of lowering yourself into the cozy fabric chair, eagerly pressing the start button and going about your business.

The whole thing feels unfailingly sound and invites you to wring it out on a track. Due to its modest weight, it takes a long time for the brakes to even think about softening a bit. And yes, he is disruptive. Even easier than before, with all that torque at the bottom of its rev range. You really had to slam the GT86 into a corner to pry its rear end, at least on dry tarmac. The Toyota GR86 already starts to rock its hips with a mild increase in load and power.

The cheapest version of the Toyota GR86 gets eco tires

And that on the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S’s of the top version (which costs 62,495 euros). Toyota plans to offer the GR86 in two varieties, with the base version equipped with ecotastic Primacy’s, just like its predecessor. That is probably the only choice you have to make, as the Subaru BRZ skips Europe this time. So if you want Waku-Doki, you’ll have to look for it at Toyota. And if you don’t fancy the GR Yaris waiting list, Gazoo’s alternative has the potential to put an even wider smile on your face.

Specifications Toyota GR86 (2022)

engine

2,387 cc

four-cylinder boxer

234 hp @ 7,000 rpm

250 Nm @ 3,700 rpm

Drive

rear wheels

6v manual gearbox

Performance

0-100 km/h in 6.3 sec

226 km/h

Consumption (average)

nb

CO2 emissions nb

Dimensions

4,265 x 1,775 x

1,310 mm (lxwxh)

2,575mm (wheelbase)

1,270 kg

50 l (petrol)

luggage compartment nb

Prices

58,995 euros (NL)

nb (B)