At Christmas, the streets and houses are filled with lights and other christmas decorations. A beautiful tree full of balls, garlands, candles… There are hundreds of objects that make these holidays, without a doubt, the most magical of the year.

In addition, there are people who also decorate their cars. One of the latest fashions is to glue some reindeer antlers to give you a very fun image. However, with this simple and innocent action you could be committing an infraction. This is specified in the General Vehicle Regulations, published in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

What fine can I get for having reindeer antlers in my car?

The Law on Traffic, Motor Vehicle Circulation and Road Safety points in the article 76 o) that it is a serious infraction “to circulate with a vehicle that fails to comply with the regulatory technical conditions establishedunless it is very serious, as well as infractions relating to the rules that regulate technical inspection.

Therefore, if a Civil Guard agent encounters a driver who has decorated his car with reindeer antlers, he could fine up to 500 euros. This is because objects cannot protrude from either the top or the sides, as it can interfere with the vision of the person behind the wheel or cause an accident.









The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) indicates that it is not an infraction that they are going to pursue, but it is important be careful and do not place any object that affects driving.