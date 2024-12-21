Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid They face each other this Saturday at the Montjuic stadium in the match of the last day of the league this year, an exciting match in which the first and second places in the championship, tied on points, play for the lead.

The set of Hansi Flickwho will not be able to sit on the bench against the rojiblancos as he has to serve the second match of his suspension for his expulsion against Betis, is going through a crisis of results and has only won two of his last seven league games. A streak that has led them to lose the ten-point cushion they had at the end of October compared to Simeone’s team.

For the game against Atlético de Madrid, the Blaugranas have the significant loss of Lamine Yamal, injured in the ankle in last Sunday’s game against Leganés, in which the Madrid team gave the surprise in Montjuic taking the three points. The Spanish international will be off the pitch for around a month.

Atlético, unlike Barça, arrives at this Saturday’s event on a magnificent streak. Those of Cholowho hunted the Catalan team in the standings last day, are looking to achieve their seventh consecutive victory in the championship in Montjuic. The Argentine coach has his entire squad at his disposal for this important match.









Barcelona – Atlético de Madrid schedule

This Saturday’s attractive match, with leadership at stakebetween Barcelona – Atlético de Madrid, a match that takes place at the Montjuic stadium and corresponds to matchday 18 of the League, is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. An event in which a great entrance is expected in the stands of the Barça fiefdom.

Where to watch Barcelona – Atlético de Madrid on television and online today

The clash between Barcelona – Atlético de Madrid can be seen live on television through the Movistar LaLiga channel. Fans will also be able to follow the match on the first day of the League minute by minute through the website. ABC.eswhere readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the meeting