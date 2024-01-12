For obtain permanent residence in the United States, known as a green card, There are different options available, for example marrying a US citizen. Another option is to have a citizen family member sponsor this procedure. But, Is it possible to request it from someone who is outside the American Union? The Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) answers this question.

According to the government agency, It is possible to ask certain members of your family to help you process the green card, for example, the spouse, children 21 years of age or older, parents if they are 21 years of age or older, fiancés, and siblings. In all cases it is necessary to pay attention to the specifications to know if the requirements are met. But what happens if the person from whom this assistance is requested is located outside the United States.

On the USCIS website you can read that If your family member is outside the United States, the petition will be sent to the National Visa Center (NVC). This agency will direct the application to the appropriate US consulate when a visa is available and will then inform your family member of the next steps. This process is known as consular processing.

What is the consular processing to obtain a green card?

Once the process has been carried out before the corresponding US consulate, depending on the case, if you are the beneficiary of an approved immigrant petition and a visa number is available, it will be time to request immigration status. permanent residence or green card.

Permanent residency in the United States must be renewed every 10 years.

This process is available to those located outside of the United States and the procedure for an adjustment of status must be carried out. But as part of the procedure, it is necessary first substantiate the reasons why permanent residence is sought, Subsequently submit the immigration petition, wait for the decision, and if it is positive, go to an appointment.

It should be said that while The process is running, it will be necessary to notify the NVC about any change that is made, for example, of residence. The next step is to receive the visa and finally seek the permanent resident card.

Lastly, it is also important to mention that It is necessary to pay the immigrant fee before USCIS to receive the green card by mail about 90 days after it was approved.