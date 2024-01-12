Home page World

From: Lennart Schwenck

A volcano, a DJ set and a possible fine of 200,000 euros: A German woman threw a scandalous party in Fuerteventura.

Calderón Hondo – Two DJs recently caused a ruckus on the popular holiday island of Fuerteventura and have now become the focus of local police authorities. The reason: They allegedly violated environmental laws.

The Hamburg DJs Nina Hepburn, known among their community for their infectious beats, caused little enthusiasm among the local authorities at their recent performance in Fuerteventura. Together with the Dutch DJ Sisi Carini, she chose the crater of the inactive volcano Calderón Hondo as an unconventional stage, which not only attracted attention from her fans, but above all from the environmental authorities.

Party at the volcano crater on Fuerteventura: Environmental authorities are investigating possible environmental destruction

The Calderón Hondo is not only under special protection, but is also in the immediate vicinity of a bird sanctuary. In one Press release from the managing authority Fuerteventura states: “Gatherings of people outside the approved hiking trails leads to soil erosion, which in turn has an impact on the landscape.” And: “Excessive noise also causes noise pollution, which has a negative impact on endangered species in the area.”

The local environmental authority has now initiated proceedings due to allegations of environmental destruction. David Fajardo, councilor in charge of the environmental department of the municipality of La Oliva, explained in a community press release: “We have to act energetically so that something like this doesn’t happen again.” What is particularly sensitive is the fact that numerous cameras and drones also took videos of the open-air event at the live event. These spread on the internet and would encourage people to imitate them.

The Calderón Hondo volcano: DJ Nina Hepburn and colleague Sisi Carini organized a music session here. © Screenshot/Instagram

DJ set on the volcano: Spanish media condemns live event

Fajardo continued: “We will not allow the image to continue to spread that you can do anything you want in Fuerteventura. Our landscapes and protected areas are there to be enjoyed, yes, but with respect. We at the Tourism and Environment Department of La Oliva work very hard to inform and raise awareness among those who visit us. Information always comes first. But in cases like these, we must act decisively and set an example with sanctions.”

Experts from the environmental authority are now examining the damage caused, which can be punished with penalties of 3,000 to 200,000 euros in the event of significant violations. The local press also didn't wait long to express its criticism and even spoke of a “Attack on the environment“.

Nina Hepburn takes a stand: “Not a rave, but a permitted live stream DJ set”

At the request of the Fuerteventura newspaper The accused musician Nina Hepburn emphasizes that it was by no means an illegal rave, but rather an approved live stream DJ set. She says: “It’s totally allowed as filming is allowed in public. We only had two monitor speakers for the DJ, we weren’t loud and didn’t disturb nature in any way.”

The woman from Hamburg continued: “We were already down there before it got dark. We didn't leave any trash behind. We have not disturbed nature and this natural park is open to the public. Anyone is allowed to be there at this time. We were there with our friends and didn't organize anything else, didn't do anything illegal and certainly didn't have a rave. There is a significant difference between a live DJ stream and organizing an illegal event, commonly referred to as a rave.” (ls)