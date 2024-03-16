To obtain a green card it is necessary to meet a series of requirements. Immigrants who intend to live and work legally in the United States have to carry out an entire process before the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to obtain permanent residence. AND, One of the obstacles may be having a criminal record. But with some caveats.

When permanent residence is being processed One of the processes carried out is to review the criminal records of the applicants. If there is a record of having committed some type of crime, Uscis may deny the request. Although, this can be avoided if you follow some steps.

Los Angeles Times shared the case of Héctor Bonilla, a man who today has a green card, but who was close to being deported for driving under the influence of substances while having his minor daughters in the car. Due to the situation, she had to spend time in jail and fight to get her daughters back.

Bonilla figured that, because of his record, the possibility of getting his green card was very remote. But he now has the right to stay and work in the United States. And, according to the media, Criminal records will not always be a factor for a rejection of the request for permanent residence.

In Bonilla's case, the request for a green card was made through his wife. But for this He had to show regret for his actions, which involved being in a program to get rid of his addictions and taking parenting classes for four years.

Permanent residency can be obtained even with a criminal record. Photo:United States Secretary of State Share

How can an immigrant with a criminal record obtain a green card?

Although the first step for a person with a criminal record to obtain permanent residence is to show actions of repentanceFor example, in the case of Bonilla, leaving his addictions behind, Sergio Siderman, an immigration lawyer, shared that it is not the only thing that should be done.

According to the specialist, interested parties must obtain a FOIA, under the Freedom of Information Act (Freedom of Information Act) which states that any person within the United States has the right to obtain access to federal records, except when they are protected from public disclosure. This is a tool for immigration cases because lawyers can know the history of the interested party in detail.

In fact, the following advice he gave to Los Angeles Times it is precisely seek specialized advice, Well, an experienced criminal lawyer can help present the correct documentation and reasons to obtain residency.