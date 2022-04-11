It was expected that a meeting would be held on this 2nd (Apr 11) to address the strike at the Central Bank

the president of BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, will not meet with the employees of the municipality this Monday (11.Apr.2022), as expected. Workers have been on strike since April 1st to demand salary readjustments and said that the meeting will be rescheduled, possibly for Tuesday (12.Apr.2022).

The meeting between Roberto Campos Neto and the unions representing BC employees had been expected since Thursday (7.Apr.2022). On the occasion, the BC Administration director, Carolina de Assis Barros, met the union members and said that the meeting with the BC president was “pretty sure” for this 2nd (11.Apr).

The appointment, however, did not enter Roberto Campos Neto’s official agenda, not even after his activity was cancelled. The BC president’s office informed the unions that the meeting will not take place this Monday (Apr 11) and could be held on Tuesday morning (Apr 12) – there is still no confirmation.

Sought, the BC did not speak about the matter. The space remains open.

Strike

BC employees have a meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon (Apr 12) to discuss the balance of the meeting with Campos Neto. They decided to keep the assembly, even if the meeting is not held. In this case, they will vote to continue the strike started on April 1st. According to trade unionists, BC employees may intensify the strike if the salary negotiation does not advance.

“If there is no meeting, it can change people’s mood, because there was a signal for the beginning of the negotiation. We hope that the postponement was just a matter of timing and that we can get back to the work schedule.”said the president of the ANBCB (National Association of Analysts of the Central Bank of Brazil), Henrique Seganfredo.

According to ANBCB and the Signal (National Union of Central Bank Employees), 60% to 70% of BC employees joined the strike. The movement led to the postponement of the release of economic indices such as the Boletim Focus and the IBC-Br (Index of Economic Activity of the Central Bank). The unions say that, if intensified, the strike will also affect the next Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting.

“The focus now is on the preparatory meetings of Comef (Financial Stability Committee) and Copom. Copom’s decision is based on analysis and data. The idea is to undermine these analytics and data.”, said the president of Sinal, Fabio Faiad. He does not rule out a postponement of the Copom meeting scheduled for May 3 and 4, in case the strike is reinforced in the coming weeks.