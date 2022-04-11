Sampdoria on the pitch for the warm-up, a few minutes before the kick-off at the Dall’Ara

Genoa – Sampdoria takes the field at the Dall’Ara against Bologna. Marco Giampaolo gives confidence to the eleven who took the field as owners in the previous match, against Roma.

The formations

Between the posts is Audero, in defense in the 4-3-1-2 Sampdoria there are Bereszynski and Murru on the flanks with Ferrari and Colley in the center. Directed by Rincon with Candreva and Thorsby on either side; on the trocar space for Sensi behind Caputo and Sabiri preferred again to Quagliarella.

Bologna responds with a 3-5-2 with Skorupski in goal and the defensive trio Soumaoro-Medel-Theate. In midfield there are Hickey, Svanberg, Schouten, Aebischer and Dijks, in attack the duo Arnautovic-Barrow

Bologna-Sampdoria, follow the live match

