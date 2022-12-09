“There is a dramatic situation in the emergency room, there is no staff“. Said the president of the Campania Region, Vincenzo De Luca, during a Facebook live broadcast. “We should take extraordinary measures, either to reduce marginal emergency rooms if we want to keep the main emergency rooms open, or to employ them in hospitals also gods young doctors just graduated, engaged in specialization schools“.

“We don’t have doctors – he explained – so we have to engage young doctors after the first year of specialization, obviously by paying them for a hospital job and not for a postgraduate job. I don’t see any other possibilities than these, in the immediate future”.