Brunella Horna He celebrated a new bachelorette party this Thursday, December 8, just a few days after consummating his union with Richard Acuña. The young host showed the details of this meeting through her social networks, in which she not only highlighted the absence of Ethel Pozo, but there was also a detail that was not overlooked by Magaly Medina.

It turns out that, as influencers are used to in these times, the entire event was held through the well-known exchange, since the businesswoman accompanied her Instagram stories with thanks to various brands. Thus, this was harshly criticized by the ATV presenter, who even called the television figure “stingy” for resorting to this modality.

Magaly attacks Brunella for bachelorette party with exchange

Magaly Medina took several minutes from her last program to analyze Brunella Horna’s farewell in detail and harshly criticized her for not being able to pay for everything related to this commitment. The ‘Magpie’ even emphasized Richard Acuña’s money, who in recent days has been seen in Qatar with his father and appreciating the World Cup.

“She, who marries a ‘silver as a court’, why is she stingy? Everything was a trade, the cake was a trade, the balloons were a trade, the decoration was a trade, even the drinks were a trade. Couldn’t you buy some gingers? How stingy. Either Brunella is stingy or Richard is stingy … even the memories were with gratitude, ”she began.

“That bachelorette party did not cost her a single sol. Your friends, your family are supposed to do it for you or, in any case, if your family can’t do it, you can do it. Doesn’t she say that she is a businesswoman, an entrepreneur? That she is doing super well? That she has like 20 stores?” she added.

Brunella Horna clarifies why she did not go to Qatar

Despite the fact that her future husband and family were watching the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Brunella Horna stayed on national soil to the surprise of her followers. However, the presenter herself clarified that she came to buy the respective tickets, but that she was not able to obtain permission from the production of “America Today”.