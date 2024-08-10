Ciudad Juarez.- Luis Carlos NO, was charged with probable criminal responsibility for the crime of domestic violence against his father, for events that occurred on August 5, in this city.

According to the ministerial investigations, there is evidence to establish that he physically and psychologically assaulted the 63-year-old victim on two occasions, in events that took place inside a family home, located in the Lomas del Rey neighborhood, reported the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office, which issued a press release on the result of the initial hearing.

Luis Carlos was arrested in flagrante delicto by the Municipal Police, who put him at the disposal of the Public Ministry agent of the Specialized Unit for Crimes of Domestic Violence, Sexual Crimes Against the Family and Human Trafficking.

This social representation presented the evidence of the case to the Control Judge, who was ordered to take preventive detention, setting the hearing for next Tuesday, August 13 at 11:00 a.m., to determine whether or not the person will be linked to the criminal process, where his legal situation will be defined, the official text states.