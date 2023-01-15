Shakira He unleashed a hurricane with the release of his latest song with the Argentine Bizarrap. The dedications to the now ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué They have gone so deep that the brands mentioned in the production have spared no responses.

To the brief pronouncements of Casio and Renault through some Twitter accounts, they were added in the last hours the alleged advertising campaign from a well-known dealer in Spain, Marcos Automoción.

In this advertising proposal, several responses to the comparisons that suggested the phrases “You changed a Ferrari for a Twingo” “You changed a Rolex for a Casio” are read. In this case, the answers are related to the advantages that a Twingo would have over a Ferrari.

‘We lasted much longer than two of 22’

As seen in the recording shared by social networks, the dealer in question, with more than fifty years of tradition in Spain, would have posted a notice that reads in red letters “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo”.

In this poster appears one of the latest versions of that Renault model with six indicators of advantages that said vehicle would have over a Ferrari, in clear allusion to Shakira’s song.

“4 seats: you can take your 2 children, with a Ferrari one will be alone at home”reads in the first note.

“We lasted much longer than two of 22”is another that alludes to the phrase “I am worth two out of 22”, used in the lyrics of Shakira’s song.

“Dashboard that is clearly understood, not like your songs”is the third to appear on the poster.

“Our engine will never let you down, your ex-husband has already done it”reads another note from the campaign.

“From 0 to 100 in more time than your marriage lasted,” says another.

“CO2 emissions much closer to zero than your ‘zero grudge'”is the latest note of the campaign, which is becoming a trend in networks and arouses all kinds of comments.

So far, the dealer in question has not ruled on whether it is its own strategy or responds to the interest of other people who put their logo there.

