After removal of Alessia Rovegno of Miss Universe 2022, social networks returned a trend to Jessica Newton, but not exactly for something positive. It turns out that several users asked to leave the Miss Peru organization considering that it does not have good management. Likewise, several memes were created in this regard, a detail that the digital portal Instarándula did not let go unnoticed. It should be noted that Hugo García’s girlfriend came to rank among the top 16.

The driver Samuel Suárez received several messages from his ‘ratujas’, who commented on the subject and criticized Magaly Medina’s former friend for “not knowing how to choose her candidates well. “On Twitter, the one leading the trends at this time, surpassing Alessia herself, is Jessica. What happened to her?” Said the communicator.

Twitter messages. Photo: Twitter

Netizens express their rejection of Jessica Newton’s management

“Vacation to Jessica Newton to end the Peruvian ring” “Vacancy to Jessica Newton and for Janick Maceta to stay with the organization”, “It shows that the applicants that Jessica Newton chooses are a head that they cannot even coordinate a sentence with sense”, “Mrs. Jessica, retire already”, they said. read in some of the tweets.

They also assured that the former beauty queen has “favoritism”. “She must leave the organization, she has been choosing the representatives by hand and by ring for a long time,” they added. Finally, Samuel Suárez considers that Magaly Medina will pronounce on the matter of her return to TV.

Users ask Jessica Newton to leave the Miss Peru organization. Photo: Twitter

Users ask Jessica Newton to leave the Miss Peru organization. Photo: Twitter

Users ask Jessica Newton to leave the Miss Peru organization. Photo: Twitter

Users ask Jessica Newton to leave the Miss Peru organization. Photo: Twitter

Users ask Jessica Newton to leave the Miss Peru organization. Photo: Twitter

Users ask Jessica Newton to leave the Miss Peru organization. Photo: Twitter

Alessia Rovegno says goodbye to Miss Universe

Through a publication on her Instagram account, Alessia Rovegno expressed how she lived these last weeks and how everything came down to January 14, the main date of Miss Universe. She thanked them for the support and said that she will continue to work for low-income children.

Alessia Rovegno issued a statement moments before going out on the catwalk. Photo: Alessia Rovegno/Instagram

“Miss Universe is not about one night or one crown. It is about the work and the commitment that identifies you as a person before and after being part of it. Although I have prepared for this contest from the catwalk to makeup and hair and public speaking, I am also happy that I have always had a passion for children’s education. I will continue that work after the cameras and lights go down,” he said.

Magaly criticized the performance of Alessia Rovegno in Miss Universe

Magaly Medina was one of the media figures who from the beginning did not agree with the election of Alessia Rovegno as Miss Peru 2022. Now, after the election of Miss Universe, where Hugo García’s girlfriend was only in the top 16, the popular ‘Urraca’ I can’t help but comment on it.

Through his Instagram stories, the ATV figure confirmed his point of view. “I said. She had neither attitude nor charisma and less vocabulary. She Left Out at 5! Janick Maceta was more,” she expressed.