Camilo Vargasarcher of the Colombia selectionhe consolidates his position as the team's starter and against Spain he once again kept a clean sheet.

The goalkeeper, who plays in Mexican soccer, analyzed this Saturday Colombia's great victory in London against Spain, 1-0.

“The objective was achieved, which was to continue growing as a team, to continue seeking the objective of adding and growing individually and collectively,” Vargas highlighted.

Daniel Muñoz (right) scored the winning goal against Spain. Photo:AFP

Regarding the changes that were made at halftime, he said: “It is part of the growth of this group, because we do not have a roof over our heads. With the adjustments and the reading of the game by the coach, the coaching staff and us as players, we were able to overcome that first half that Spain subjected us to a little and find the spaces to attack it.”

He also referred to Colombia's undefeated streak: “More than pressure, it is motivating. It is not our focus, but it is motivating to continue building something beautiful, something historic. We don't work for that, but if it happens, welcome.”

Colombia vs. Spain. Photo:AFP

Vargas talked about his current relationship with David Ospina, who returned to the National Team and will be his competition for the Copa América: “Beyond being a teammate, he is a friend. He is part of the not only personal and professional growth that I have had in my life, but also everything that he generates for this team.”

Finally, the goalkeeper is excited about the next Copa América: “We have that beautiful dream, that goal, we have been thinking about it, visualizing it. Let's hope that at that moment it can be given to us.”

