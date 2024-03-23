Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/23/2024 – 16:24

A long line of aid trucks are blocked on the Egyptian side of the border with the Gaza Strip, where people face starvation, is a moral scandal, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres said during a visit to the Rafah crossing this Saturday (23).

The time has come for Israel to make an “ironclad commitment” to unrestricted access to humanitarian assets across Gaza, said Guterres, who also called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

The UN will continue to work with Egypt to “expedite” the flow of aid to Gaza, he said in front of the Rafah crossing gate, an entry point for aid.

“Here, from this crossing, we see the sadness and cruelty of it all. A long line of aid trucks blocked on one side of the gates, the shadow of hunger on the other,” he said. “This is beyond tragic. It’s a moral scandal.”

Guterres' visit comes as Israel faces global pressure to allow more humanitarian aid to Gaza, which has been devastated by more than five months of war between Israel and Hamas.

Israel, which has vowed to destroy Hamas and fears the Palestinian militant group will divert aid, has kept all but one of its land crossings into the enclave closed. The country opened the Kerem Shalom crossing near Rafah in late December and denies accusations from Egypt and UN aid agencies that it has delayed the delivery of humanitarian assistance, saying the UN has failed to distribute aid inside Gaza.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz criticized Guterres in a social media post for blaming Israel “without in any way condemning the Hamas-Isis terrorists who loot humanitarian aid.”

