New York. Camilo and Myke Towers were recognized as Songwriter/Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Yearrespectively, by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), which announced the winners of its Latin music awards on Monday.

Camilo, Colombian singer-songwriter, winner of five Latin Grammys, topped the Billboard Latin Airplay, Pop Airplay and Rhythm Airplay charts with “Despeinada” and released his second album, “Mis Manos”, from which the ASCAP winning songs “Bebé” and “Vida de rico” emerge.

“The illusion that generates me that those songs that were born from the most honest of my being can connect with so many people, that they take me to visit so many places in the world and that, in addition, give me moments like this is indescribable”, said Camilo in a Statement emailed to The Associated Press.

“Since I decided to take this step, I have felt supported and respected by the members of the music industry and I am very grateful and want to continue working, always relying on the constant inspiration and creativity that comes from above, from God.”

Towers, a Puerto Rican urban music star, conquered the popularity charts last year with hits like “Bandido,” “Couple of the Year” with Sebastián Yatra and “Mi Niña”, co-written with Christian Linares and YannC El Harmónico.

The song of the year honor went to “Dákiti,” written by Jhay Cortez and Mora. The track, which also won the 2022 ASCAP Pop Award, topped Billboard’s year-end Top Latin Songs chart after spending 27 consecutive weeks at the top spot. It was also the No. 1 Latin streaming song for 52 weeks in a row, and its music video exceeds one billion views on YouTube.

The Publisher of the Year award was received by Sony Discos Music Publishing for hits including “Devuelta pa’ lavuelta”, “Ram pam pam”, “AM remix”, “Problema”, “Fiel”, “Volví”, “ Curiosity” and “Bottle after bottle”.

Camilo and the CEO and President of Sony Music Publishing Latin America & US Latin, Jorge Mejía, will discuss Camilo’s career and perspectives on the multicultural and multi-genre future of Latin music in “The Road to Latin Success: A Conversation with Camilo & Sony’s Jorge Mejia”. The conversation will be on Wednesday, May 25 at 3 pm New York (1900 GMT) and can be seen on the ASCAP account on YouTube.

Presented online, the ASCAP Latin Music Awards honor the songwriters and publishers of the most popular songs of the past year. The winners were announced on the @ASCAPLatino and @ASCAP accounts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, with the hashtags #ElPremioASCAP and #ASCAPAwards.