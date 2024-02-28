Everything ready for him San Luis International Festival in Spring 2024 which will have the presence of France as country guest of honor and Pachuca as a guest city of honor.

Through the social networks of San Luis International Festival in Spring 2024confirmed the artists who will fill the streets of San Luis Potosi.

The festival of Saint Louis in Spring 2024 will be celebrated from March 23 to 31, 2024 and will be inaugurated with more than 200 drones at 7:00 p.m. and then enjoy a concert by Il Divo.

There will be presentations at the Alarcón theater from Franceas well as cfrench umbias in the Founders' Square.

Tuesday March 26 Immanuel will be presented in the Plaza de los Fundadores at 7:00 p.m., while Camila It will be at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday the 27th.

Lila Downs It will also arrive at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 28.

The Muaré Experience Voalá Station can be enjoyed on Saturday, March 30 in the Plaza de los Fundadores at 8:00 p.m.