The Colombian tennis player Camila Osorio gave a great display of her ability and courage in a vibrant match in which she defeated the Russian Veronika Kudermetova at the Guadalajara Open, to qualify for the quarterfinals.

The Colombian won with scores of 7-5, 6-7 and 7-5, in a vibrant third set in which she managed to come back from 5-0 down.

Osorio, world number 80, beat Kudermetova, ranked 42nd and seeded seventh, in three hours and 21 minutes.

Camila Osorio, in Guadalajara. Photo:EFE

Osorio had defeated American Hailey Baptiste 6-3, 6-2 on Monday to advance to the second round.

The Guadalajara tournament is a WTA-500 tournament, played on hard courts at the Pan American Tennis Center and awards $922,573 in prizes.

