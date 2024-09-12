Sales expectations for the PlayStation 5 Pro are comparable to those of the PS4 Pro, According to the analyst Piers Harding-Rolls of Ampere Analysis. Despite its high price, it is expected that this new console will Sony will follow a similar pattern to its predecessor in terms of sales. It will launch with a 40-50% price difference compared to the standard version of the PS5, which is significantly larger than the difference that existed between the PS4 and PS4 Pro.

In the previous generation, the PS4 Pro sThe slim was launched at $399, while the slim was priced at $299, which represented only a 33% difference. The analyst points out that the high price of the slim PS5 Pro rreflects Sony’s strategy of protecting its margins from supply chain inflation and the absence of direct competition, as Microsoft has not released a mid-cycle update similar to the Xbox One X.

While the high price tag is expected to impact initial demand, they predict that around 1.3 million consoles will be sold in its launch window, slightly lower than the 1.7 million units sold by the PS4 Pro at the time. However, for brand enthusiasts, price seems to be a minor consideration.

It is said to reach total sales of 13 million units by 2029. Sony will benefit from an increased presence in emerging markets such as China and Saudi Arabiawhere purchasing power has grown in recent years, which could help boost sales of the new console in regions where the PS4 was less successful.

The console goes on sale on November 7th.

Via: Eurogamer