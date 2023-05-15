Camila Osorio said goodbye to WTA 1,000 in Rome: this was her elimination vs. haddad maia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Camila Osorio, in Italy.
Courtesy of WTA 1,000 of Rome – Internazionali BNL d’Italia
Camila Osorio, in Italy.
After having defeated the fourth best in the world, the tennis player from Cucuta fell this Monday.
The Italian spring ended for Camila Osorio. This Monday, the best female racket in the country fell in the round of 16 of the WTA 1,000 in Rome by double 3-6 against the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, number 15 in the world, in a match in which it started well, but was diluted amid displays of pain in his lower back.
Osorio, eliminated from the WTA 1,000 in Rome
Osorio started well at the start of the game. Despite two double faults at the start, he managed to get the most out of a one-handed backhand to score several points.
Then, she was unable to defend her serve and, surpassed by the Brazilian, she ended up losing the first set 3-6.
In the second set, Osorio began to report discomfort in his lower back, after already passing his hand through the area in the first set. After being treated, she tried to reverse the trend. However, Haddad Maia did not give him a chance. 3-6.
