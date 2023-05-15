Monday, May 15, 2023
Camila Osorio said goodbye to WTA 1,000 in Rome: this was her elimination vs. haddad maia

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 15, 2023
in Sports
0
Camila Osorio said goodbye to WTA 1,000 in Rome: this was her elimination vs. haddad maia


close

camila osorio

Camila Osorio, in Italy.

Photo:

Courtesy of WTA 1,000 of Rome – Internazionali BNL d’Italia

Camila Osorio, in Italy.

After having defeated the fourth best in the world, the tennis player from Cucuta fell this Monday.

The Italian spring ended for Camila Osorio. This Monday, the best female racket in the country fell in the round of 16 of the WTA 1,000 in Rome by double 3-6 against the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, number 15 in the world, in a match in which it started well, but was diluted amid displays of pain in his lower back.

Osorio, eliminated from the WTA 1,000 in Rome

Camila Osorio in her game in Rome.

Osorio started well at the start of the game. Despite two double faults at the start, he managed to get the most out of a one-handed backhand to score several points.

Then, she was unable to defend her serve and, surpassed by the Brazilian, she ended up losing the first set 3-6.

In the second set, Osorio began to report discomfort in his lower back, after already passing his hand through the area in the first set. After being treated, she tried to reverse the trend. However, Haddad Maia did not give him a chance. 3-6.

