Rome (AFP)

French midfielder Paul Pogba will be absent between two and three weeks from the stadiums, after suffering a new injury, in his left thigh, according to what his club, Juventus, the second in the Italian Football League, announced.

Examinations conducted for the player this morning at the club’s medical center revealed an injury to the “right muscle of the left thigh.”

This type of injury leads to an absence that extends between “15 and 20 days,” according to a source in the club.

And due to the end of the Italian league season on June 4, the 2018 world champion will not be able to participate again with the old lady team.

Pogba may be ready for the next France national team camp in June against Gibraltar (16) and then Greece (19) in the 2024 European Cup qualifiers.

The former Manchester United English player was unlucky in his first start as a starter in more than a year, as he fell victim to the injury only 23 minutes after his arrival on Sunday against Cremonese in the local league (Serie A).

He left the field hiding his tears by pulling his shirt over his face.

After returning last summer from United, he experienced hell with injuries first to his right knee in July, forcing him to undergo surgery in early September that kept him out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

In March he was injured in his right thigh, then he gradually returned to play in mid-April before his final ordeal. He played 10 matches this season, in a maximum of 25 minutes.