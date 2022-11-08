Billie Jean King Cup, Camila Giorgi forfait: Italy with four players

The finals of the Billie Jean King Cup 2022 (8-13 November), la Davis Cup of the women’s tennis (team competition that replaced the Fed Cup) after the WTA Finals celebrated the success of Caroline Garcia who ‘tamed’ the ‘tiger of Belarus’ in the final, Aryna Sabalenka. Twelve nations (divided into four groups: the winners of each group in the semifinals) ready to battle (absent Russia, champion last year, but excluded from the ITF competitions) and among them there will also be theItalyled by Tathiana Garbin. Absent due to injury Camila Giorgi. The blue, who had eliminated France in the spring, have not lifted the tournament since 2013 and will look for the feat but it will not be easy. “I am confident, because I am convinced that my girls with the national team are able to find additional resources and create that strength of the group that has often allowed us to conquer unimaginable victories”, Garbin’s words. USA favorites with Coco Gauff, Madison Keys and Danielle Collins (but also Taylor Townsend, double finalist at the Us Open this year) and the Czech Republic with Slam champions Barbora Krejcikova and Petra Kvitova (in addition to the former number 1 of the Wta ranking Karolina Pliskova): but they find themselves in the same group and therefore only one will remain.

Camila Giorgi injury: plantar fasciitis, goodbye Billie Jean King Cup 2022

Martina Trevisan leads the group, while unfortunately he will be absent Camila Giorgi: the 31-year-old from Marche (currently number 69 in the WTA ranking), was initially called up for the Finalsbut had to forfeit because of a plantar fasciitis. The Italian tennis player then closes her season: waiting for her to resume in January (as usual with the first Grand Slam of the season theAustralian Open), Camila wins on social media. The posts of him and his stories on Ig are always very clicked by fans and followers (about 650 thousand).







Returning to the Billie Jean King Cup 2022, L’Italtennis women will debut Wednesday against the Swissthe day after the challenge with the Canada.

Italy, absent Camila Giorgi. The four blue tennis players called

Martina Trevisan (n.27 WTA)

Lucia Bronzetti (b.60 WTA)

Jasmine Paolini (b.63 WTA)

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (b.64 WTA)

Elisabetta Cocciaretto won her first WTA 125 title in Tampico a few days ago, while Jasmine Paolini is back from a WTA final (the 250 in Cluj-Napoca) and a victory in an ITF tournament in Spain.

THE CALENDAR OF ITALY

Italy-Switzerland, Wednesday 9 November at 11

Italy-Canada, Thursday 10 November at 11

