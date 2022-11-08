The party’s spokesman added, to Sky News Arabia, that Imran Khan will lead Tuesday’s rally from the same point where it stopped, and that the main objective of these successive demonstrations is to call for early parliamentary elections.

He revealed that additional security measures will be taken during the upcoming march for the safety of Imran Khan, and that the past incident will not be repeated, as Khan will be behind armored glass.

Regarding the controversy over the selection of a new commander for the Pakistani army, as the term of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the current commander, expires this November, Yaqoub indicated that Imran Khan does not care about appointing a new commander, and this is the official position of the party.

complete the walk

On Sunday, Imran Khan said that a protest march towards the capital would resume on Tuesday after it had been halted after being indirectly hit by shrapnel in an attempt to assassinate him.

Khan reiterated his demand for an investigation into the shooting and the resignation of three powerful figures in the government and army allegedly involved in the attack.

Khan’s march towards the capital was halted in Wazirabad district in eastern Punjab province after a gunman opened fire on him, wounding him along with 13 other people, and killing one of his supporters.

assassination attempt

On November 3, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the foot during a political rally, Thursday, when a gunman opened fire on his convoy, slightly wounding his foot, as well as wounding some of his supporters.

Khan was leading a protest march towards Islamabad to demand early elections when his motorcade came under fire.

After receiving first aid, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan waved to his supporters to reassure them after a failed assassination attempt.