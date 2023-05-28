Surrounded by luxuries! camila writes surprised locals and strangers by appearing in nothing more and nothing less than the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The model, recently crowned Miss Peru, traveled to Europe in an aprivate plane to be part of the event. He drew attention among his followers about how he appeared at the ceremony that awards the best films of the year. In this regard, Magaly Medina gave information about this event in the recent edition of her program.

What did Camila Escribens do in Cannes?

The brand new Miss Peru 2023 moved to France to participate in the red carpet of the cannes film festival, one of the most important film events in the world. The young woman stole looks on the catwalk in an elegant dress designed by Elizabeth Muñoz.

Camila Escribens in Cannes. Photo: capture/Instagram

The young woman rubbed shoulders with great world personalities, such as Georgina Rodríguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner. The ATV driver did her research and pointed out that she would have gone thanks to the CEO of a company along with other girls.

“Of course she is not traveling as a representative of Miss Peru, neither with the band nor with the crown. What does that invitation respond to? She can tell that a brand hired her,” she said.

Who is the businessman who would have invited Camila Escribns to Cannes?

Magaly Medina made a report on the identity of the businessman who is related to entertainment figures and models. Is about Simone Luca Sestitowell known in the world of entertainment and linked to the Places brand.

On her social networks, she follows characters from Peruvian entertainment such as Paula Manzanal, Mayra Goñi, Samanta Batallanos, Valeria Roggero and Julieta Rodríguez. In addition, she has just over 17,000 followers on Instagram.

