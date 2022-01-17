Cameroon, the host country, conceded in the second half, but they drew 1-1 with Cape Verde, to guarantee the top of Group A.

Vincent Abubakar scored his fifth goal in the tournament, giving Cameroon the lead in the 39th minute, but substitute Gary Rodriguez equalized 8 minutes after the break.

Rodriguez’s goal with the heel raised Cape Verde’s tally to 4 points in third place, and the team will wait to know its position on qualifying among the top 4 third-placed teams.

Burkina Faso also qualified in second place after a 1-1 draw with bottom-ranked Ethiopia, who had been eliminated from the tournament.

Cyril Bayala put the ball into the goal in the middle of the first half, scoring the only goal for Burkina, but Ethiopia equalized with a penalty kick from Gitaneh Kebede 8 minutes before the end.