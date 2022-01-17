from Elena Meli

Some people are able to “process” on average 240 words per minute and the fastest 350. A fascinating process that can take different learning times

No child needs instructions to learn to walk or start talking. Reading, on the other hand, is a process that is learned in school, sometimes with difficulty: almost everything we do requires knowing how to interpret written signs, but decoding them is a skill that is miraculous. How does the brain manage to make us formidable readers in a short time, able to read an average of 240 words per minute (but the fastest reach 350)? This is the question that has arisen Davide Crepaldi, professor of Cognitive neuroscience at the International School of Advanced Studies of Trieste (Sissa): to answer the expert he “dismantled the machine” that we have in our heads as if it were a bike, describing all the mechanisms known in the book “Neuropsychology of reading” (Carocci). “Man is born with brain structures ready to learn to speak, it is enough to be exposed to speech: the

L oral language is a biological object emerged from a process of natural selection through genetic mutations started a long time ago, in short, we have a hardware shaped to understand and produce it »explains Crepaldi.

The steps from reading to meaning “The same does not happen with reading, which appeared very late in evolution. Therefore, there are no brain structures dedicated to reading in the strict sense, but circuits that are well suited to the purpose and that we recruit when we learn to read, is the so-called theory of neuronal recycling, which has also been extended to arithmetic ». Thus, for example, we designed the linguistic symbols in such a way that they could be easily analyzed by the visual system which recognizes mainly oriented lines: the corollary is that not everything can become a written language. What are the steps with which we can read a word and give it a meaning? “The first is visual recognition, or the steps that lead from the moment in which the word appears in the eyes to that in which the brain recognizes it as familiar, but without giving it a meaning: a stage which, it is demonstrated, can also reach other primates, such as baboons “, Crepaldi tells.

Semantic memory “The second step is the understanding of the word, a phase in which we retrieve information in the brain that defines the object to which the term we have seen is associated. Is called semantic memory and can be combined with emotions (the words kiss or illness evoke very different sensations when we read them, ed) oa abstract concepts: in this case the words take on a meaning in relation to the others that typically accompany them. The meaning we give to words is therefore not a monolith, it can change according to experience. The third step is reading aloud, a passage that is not at all trivial in which the mechanisms of neural and cognitive processing change in quality ». The grapheme becomes a phoneme in a very short time (less than 100 milliseconds) and with a “cascade” system in which the brain, often having not yet fully understood which word it is seeing, passes the information to the structures that produce the words and “law”. “All these parts of the brain journey, from the written word to the read word, are independent and therefore they can be developed or compromised in different times and ways: it means that it makes no sense to expect a linear and homogeneous learning path for all children. Patience is needed, because learning to read is a very complex process »concludes Crepaldi.

Read on computers and phones or on paper Is reading on computers and phones or on paper the same? Davide Crepaldi, who dedicated a chapter of his book to the comparison, clarifies: “The system is the same from the point of view of cognitive architecture, interactions with other cognitive functions, such as memory and attention, vary. Online we are distracted by banners and secondary texts: not being distracted costs effort, so on-screen reading speed and in-depth understanding of the text decrease. “The card lends itself best to spatial “framing”, the phenomenon whereby memories rely on the space-time context in which we acquired them: we remember the image of the page and so on, online this is lost », he adds. “The experience of reading with a paper support is richer because it involves other senses. We learn information from a screen or from paper, but they are different experiences ».