The actress Cameron Diaz She is very excited about the arrival of her second baby. She confirmed it through a publication on her social networks, where she details what her days with her partner are like. Benjamin Madden, after hearing the news. In addition, this baby is the first boy in the family, his first daughter was born in 2020.

It should be noted that the first daughter of Cameron Diaz and Benjamin Madden It was through surrogacy. However, the actress has not given details about whether she repeated the same pregnancy process. Both Madden and Diaz are very happy with the little one. Cardinal Madden.

How did Cameron Diaz announce her second baby?

Cameron Diaz Together with her partner Benjamin Madden, they published a photo on Instagram, accompanied by a caption, in which they expressed their joy with the arrival of Cardinal Madden. “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden. He is amazing and we are all so happy he is here. For the safety and privacy of the children, we will not publish any photos; but he is a very cute. We feel so blessed and grateful. We send lots of love from our family to yours. My best wishes and good afternoon!” the publication reads.

How was motherhood for Cameron Diaz?

According to US Weekly, the actress Cameron Diaz and Benjamin Madden tried every possible method to become parents, but they couldn't do it the conventional way. This is how they came to the option of surrogacy with Radixx Madden (their first daughter). “They went through a lot to get to this point. Cameron really sees this baby as a miracle“, US Weekly source quotes.

On the other hand, Cameron Diaz She has commented that she feels complete and fulfilled in her role as mother and wife. In 2021, Diaz described her stage as “the most satisfying part” of her life. In addition, Diaz retired from cinema in 2014 and since then she has been very dedicated to her motherhood. “As a mother, having to be on set for 14 hours, or 16 hours away from the baby… I couldn't do it.“, commented the actress in a radio program.

When did Cameron Diaz and Benjamin Madden get married?

Cameron Diaz and Benjamin Madden married at the beginning of 2015 and, after four years, became parents to their daughter through surrogacy. The actress, deeply in love with her, has always highlighted the figure of the musician as her father and how lucky she feels to have created a family with him.

Will Cameron Diaz return to acting?

Cameron Diaz has confirmed his return to the cinema with an action film. The film is called 'Back in Action' and he stars alongside Jamie Foxx. This feature film will premiere this year on Netflix.