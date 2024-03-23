Zakharova said that only Zelensky was smart enough to blame Russia for the terrorist attack

Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova assessed the reaction of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky about the alleged involvement of the Russian authorities in the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow.

She emphasized that the Ukrainian leader was the only one of all who made such a statement. According to her, the statement of the Ukrainian leader destroyed him in a way that no curse could.

In addition, the diplomat is sure, Zelensky’s statement exposed him. “The thief’s hat is on fire,” noted the representative of the foreign policy department.

Zakharova was horrified by Ukraine's reaction to the terrorist attack

Zakharova considered Ukraine’s reaction to the terrorist attack in Krasnogorsk Crocus City Hall terrible. “These information terrorists gloated and spewed misanthropic slogans,” the diplomat said. She pointed out that it is precisely for this kind of behavior that the White House allocates money and weapons to Kyiv, cultivating Nazism, xenophobia and terrorism in Ukraine.

She also listed those gloating by name. She captioned a collage of seven men with the caption “Inglourious Basterds.” The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs included seven people in her list, among them journalists Dmitry Gordon (included in Russia in the register of individual foreign agents and the register of terrorists and extremists) and Shevelis Shusteris (Savik Shuster), foreign agents who fled from Russia Vladimir Osechkin and Mark Feigin, official representative Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Andrey Yusov.

Later, the Foreign Ministry also noted that people from all over the world express support for Russia and condemn the terrorist act, while Kyiv propagandists are engaged in “dancing on the bones.” Smolenskaya Square indicated that dozens of messages with words of solidarity with Russia began to arrive on the official pages of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on social networks.

The United States and Ukraine disagreed about the organizer of the terrorist attack

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman indicated that Ukraine and the United States could not come to a common version of who was responsible for the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. Zakharova noted that the White House blames the Islamic State for the tragedy (ISIS, a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation), and Kyiv, in turn, declares Russia’s involvement. According to the diplomat, the American and Ukrainian sides lied. “They can’t even agree on a common version,” she said.

Related materials:

In addition, Zakharova came to the conclusion that Kyiv, through the hands of the West, has been turning into a center for the spread of terrorism for ten years. She drew attention to the fact that it was to Ukraine that the militants tried to escape after the terrorist attack in the Moscow region.