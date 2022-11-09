After the battle of Laura Boldrini, as president of the Chamber, for gender endings, in Montecitorio there is the one for the use of Italian instead of the English language. Yesterday was the protagonist of an episode in this sense, the vice president of the Chamber, Fabio Rampelli of Fdi. Rampelli writes on Twitter: “Italian is spoken in the Italian Chamber of Deputies. The battle continues over the use of our language instead of English. It is not clear why the hand sanitizer dispenser should be called a ‘dispenser’“. Rampelli also tweeted a video of a fragment of yesterday’s classroom: while he was in the presidency, he invited deputies to sanitize their hands using the special ‘dispensers’ and then added:” By dispenser we mean dispenser. .. “.

The tweet was not lost on Carlo Calenda who comments as follows: “Kill Fabio great goal! Decisive for families and businesses. After you change the name of the dispenser, you have to change Made in Italy too. One thing like: made in Italy. Or even better. : we are a lot made in Italy. Which also describes well the cowgirls you write “.