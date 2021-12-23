In the investigation into the suspected false accounting of the Nerazzurri club, a widespread peculiarity emerges throughout Italian football. Under the lens the cases of Radu and Pinamonti

One of the problems is called the “clearing house”. That is exchanges of players between two teams that often take place without money transfers or with “frozen” money movements and then carried out only at a later time. This, however, generates capital gains to be budgeted. A system widespread throughout Italian football. Indeed, it seems, only with us. It is one of the main aspects on which the Milanese investigation for false accounting by Inter is focusing, with at the center suspicious capital gains on the sales of players.

Recompra – The investigation conducted by the Gdf Economic and Financial Police Unit and coordinated by the adjunct Maurizio Romanelli and by the prosecutors Giovanna Cavalleri and Giovanni Polizzi, will have to assess how this has affected the financial statements and whether it may have created other profiles of alleged irregularities, including fiscal ones . While the Fiamme Gialle are analyzing the documents collected, comparing them with those already acquired, particular attention in the file is also placed on contracts with a “buy back” clause, also very widespread in the transfer market, not only in Italy in this case: a company sells a player generating a capital gain for that year, keeping the price tag high, and then buys it back the following year at a price higher than that of the sale, amortizing costs and spreading them over several years. At the same time, the other team, which buys and then resells, also realizes a capital gain.

90 million – The Milanese investigation started by digging into a dozen transactions, including exchanges, sales, loans, budgeted by Inter between 2017 and 2019 for around 90 million euros in capital gains. Among the cases under the investigators’ lens are those of the goalkeeper Ionut Radu (7.7 million capital gain) and the striker Andrea Pinamonti (19 million capital gain), exchanged between Genoa and Inter in two years, but also of the defender Zinho Vanheusden or other low-mid-range players, especially the Primavera.

